Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Raised to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.19.

PAZRF stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

