Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.65.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $220,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

