Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBKOF opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

