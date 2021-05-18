Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 66,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,964. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

