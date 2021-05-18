PotCoin Market Cap Hits $4.76 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $6,284.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,096.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.92 or 0.07800966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.70 or 0.02495834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.11 or 0.00674281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00201394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.59 or 0.00780100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.85 or 0.00666359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.11 or 0.00579390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006875 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,173,196 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

