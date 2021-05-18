Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on POW. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.57.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$37.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.35. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$20.35 and a 12 month high of C$37.88.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

