Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.41

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.41 and last traded at C$35.72, with a volume of 82337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

