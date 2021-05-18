Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE APTS remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 375,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,867. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $475.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

