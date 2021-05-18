Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Primerica has raised its dividend by 105.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primerica to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

PRI stock opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,215,030 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

