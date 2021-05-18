Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $8.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PROG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,237. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. On average, analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

