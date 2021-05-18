Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

RXDX opened at $22.00 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30).

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 879,000 shares of company stock worth $16,701,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,354,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $10,497,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

