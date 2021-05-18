PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.06 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 302,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

