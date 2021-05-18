PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.06 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 302,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.92. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit