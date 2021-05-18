ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

