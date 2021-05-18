ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €10.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.12 ($21.32).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM stock opened at €17.53 ($20.62) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52-week high of €18.84 ($22.16).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.