ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBSFY. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PBSFY stock remained flat at $$5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

