Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

