Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $30.07

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.07, but opened at $31.26. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 685 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

