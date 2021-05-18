Proton (XPR) Market Cap Reaches $51.07 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $51.07 million and $1.85 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00098786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.68 or 0.01469171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00118997 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,083,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.