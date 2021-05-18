Providence First Trust Co Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $521.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

