Providence First Trust Co Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after buying an additional 272,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,885,000.

ITA opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

