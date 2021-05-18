Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

PVBC stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.