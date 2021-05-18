Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Tops $0.0000

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. Provoco Token has a market cap of $50,014.75 and $39.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.57 or 0.01484871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00064119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00118925 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

