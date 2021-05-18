Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.22. 12,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,473. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

