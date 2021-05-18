Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,495.50 ($19.54) on Friday. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,540.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,388.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.12 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

