Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $37.00 at Wedbush

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

PRPL stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $44,608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 10,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,703 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

