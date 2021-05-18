Pylon Network (PYLNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Pylon Network has a market cap of $526,721.91 and $10.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.27 or 0.01510089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00118803 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

PYLNT is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.