Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Cut by Analyst

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWIR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $14.70 on Monday. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $542.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

