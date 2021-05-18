Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kelly Services, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

