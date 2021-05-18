Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IBI Group Inc. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IBI Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.16 million.

IBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$10.62 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a one year low of C$3.90 and a one year high of C$10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

