Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Cut by Analyst

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 670,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $8,779,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

