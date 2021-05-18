Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.43.

RY opened at C$122.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.03 and a 12-month high of C$122.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$649,131.53. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

