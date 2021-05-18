Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $9.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.43.

RY opened at C$122.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$174.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.03 and a 12-month high of C$122.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$649,131.53. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit