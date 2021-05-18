Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Decreased by Analyst

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12).

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.