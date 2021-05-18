Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

