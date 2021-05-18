Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Issued By Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

FENC stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $164.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

