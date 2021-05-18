QASH Price Reaches $0.0886 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. QASH has a total market cap of $31.00 million and $357,457.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00094386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.94 or 0.01465786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00119330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00064005 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

