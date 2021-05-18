QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 8%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $29.89. Approximately 124,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,269,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

QS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% in the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,554,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

