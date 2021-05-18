Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 11,300 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,551.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,981.51.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$270.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

