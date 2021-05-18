Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QBCRF. CIBC upped their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quebecor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Quebecor has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

