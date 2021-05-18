RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

