Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

METC stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $231.89 million, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

