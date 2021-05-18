Raydium Hits Market Cap of $494.45 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Raydium has a market cap of $494.45 million and approximately $30.01 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $9.92 or 0.00022089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,849,018 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

