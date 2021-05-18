Raymond James Boosts Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target to C$4.50

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.30 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CRDL opened at C$3.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit