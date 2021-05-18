Raymond James Boosts Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target to C$4.50

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$6.30 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRDL opened at C$3.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.