Raymond James Cuts Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target to $7.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.83.

PROG stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. Equities research analysts forecast that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

