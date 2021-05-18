Raymond James Trims Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Target Price to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.12.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

