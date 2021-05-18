Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $207,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

ENTG stock opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

