Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $211,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 819,355 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 790,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

