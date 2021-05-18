Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $256,000 Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

