Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,084 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,344,000 after acquiring an additional 381,456 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cannae by 20.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 603,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,878,000 after acquiring an additional 401,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $40,604,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNNE opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $832,330 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

