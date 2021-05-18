Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,236 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

LDOS opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.