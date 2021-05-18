Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $236,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.